Left Menu

Delhi HC issues notices to Centre, Delhi Govt on plea seeking free meals to needy amid COVID

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Government on Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan petition seeking to ensure resumption of hunger relief centers for providing free hot cooked meals to all in view of the recent restrictions imposed in the national capital amid rising cases of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:12 IST
Delhi HC issues notices to Centre, Delhi Govt on plea seeking free meals to needy amid COVID
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Government on Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan petition seeking to ensure resumption of hunger relief centers for providing free hot cooked meals to all in view of the recent restrictions imposed in the national capital amid rising cases of COVID-19. A Divison Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked Centre and Delhi Government to file a reply and listed the matter for May 13.

The Court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi Rozi-Roti Adhikar Abhiyan through advocate Prasanna S. The petitioner told the court that in view of the second COVID-19 wave and with fresh restrictions having been announced last week, the petitioner organisation last week wrote to the Delhi Government urging to provide free hot cooked meals to homeless shelters and dedicated relief centers and ensure no person desirous of obtaining food is turned away from these centers.

With tighter restrictions, lockdowns, and curfews on the anvil, it has therefore become imperative that immediate and urgent directions are needed to alleviate the suffering both in the short term and in the medium term as the pandemic and the declaration of disaster under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act are nowhere close to its end, the petitioner said. Therefore, the petitioner has urged the Delhi High Court to resume its scheme of providing dry rations under the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayta Yojna (MMCSY) scheme, or any other scheme designed for that purpose to all those who applied for e-coupons for availing rations under the said scheme and other poor and needy persons who require rations to ensure that they don't go hungry until further orders of this court.

It also sought direction to Delhi Govt to resume accepting e-coupon applications and resume operating kiosks and helpdesks facilitating such applications for the purpose of receiving benefits for all residents not already covered under the regular PDS scheme under the National Food Security Act, 2013, until further orders of this court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi cop dies due to COVID-19

A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died due to the coronavirus at a hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, police said.He was posted at Bharat Nagar police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Polices northwest distr...

Australian minister hails "real momentum" in UK trade talks

There is real momentum in trade talks between Britain and Australia after considerable progress was made in talks on Thursday, Australian trade minister Dan Tehan said.I think we made some considerable progress which was terrific, Tehan tol...

TN CM writes to Modi, seeks 20 lakh doses of covid vaccine from Centre

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Centre to allocate an assured supply of 20 lakh doses of covid vaccines to ensure unhindered immunization and batted against any restriction on supply of Remdesivir, used in COVID-19 treatment.C...

We fear big tragedy may happen due to lack of oxygen for patients, national plan needed to deal with situation:Kejriwal in PM's COVID meet.

We fear big tragedy may happen due to lack of oxygen for patients, national plan needed to deal with situationKejriwal in PMs COVID meet....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021