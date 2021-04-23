Russia summons Polish ambassador after Russians expelled by Warsaw - RIA

Russia summons Polish ambassador after Russians expelled by Warsaw - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:40 IST
Russia's foreign ministry summoned the Polish ambassador on Friday following Warsaw's expulsion of Russian diplomatic staff, RIA news agency reported.
Warsaw expelled three Russian diplomats earlier this month, saying that they were involved in "activities to the detriment" of Poland, and Russia replied last week by saying it would expel five Poles.
