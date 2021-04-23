Left Menu

Delhi HC extends date till May 15, to take up only extremely urgent matters filed in 2021

In view of the alarming COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has ordered to extend the date till May 15, stating that all its Benches shall only take up extremely urgent matters filed in the year 2021, till its further order.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:25 IST
Delhi HC extends date till May 15, to take up only extremely urgent matters filed in 2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the alarming COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has ordered to extend the date till May 15, stating that all its Benches shall only take up extremely urgent matters filed in the year 2021, till its further order. The circular states that, "In view of the alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in continuation of this Court's Office earlier orders, it is ordered that the existing system of hearings in this Court, including the Courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars (Judicial), shall continue up to May 15, 2021.

The circular further stated, "All the Benches of this Court shall continue to take up only extremely urgent matters filed in the year 2021, through video conferencing mode.All the Courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars (Judicial) shall also continue to take up only urgent cases of their respective Courts, through video conferencing mode. All other pending routine non-urgent matters listed before this Court [including the Courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars (Judicial)] during the period from April 26, 2021 till May 15, 2021 shall stand adjourned, the circular added.

In case of any extreme urgency, the request in the pending matters may be made on the already notified designated link, " the Notification added. Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel also tested positive recently for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, sources said.

According to sources, Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel is asymptomatic. Earlier, three judges of the Delhi High Court have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, court sources said adding that, three judges have mild symptoms and now they are isolating themselves at their residences.

The Delhi HC Bar Association also recently had decided to close its office in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM to attend ASEAN meeting on Myanmar in Jakarta

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the meeting of leaders of Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN countries in Jakarta on Saturday, according to a statement from his office.The ASEAN Leaders will discuss the situat...

Wizz Air sees summer capacity at between 60%-80%

Wizz Air is planning to fly 60 to 80 of its 2019 capacity this summer, said its chief executive, as the Hungarian low-cost airline prepares for the travel situation to improve but with some restrictions in place.Im expecting something betwe...

Sowing of summer crops increased by 21.5 pc from last year

Sowing of summer crops is 21.5 per cent higher than last year to exceed 73.76 lakh hectares till today against 60.67 lakh hectares during the same period a year ago, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Friday. As on Apri...

Russia says 6.8 mln people have had both COVID-19 vaccine shots

Russia has administered both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine to 6.8 million people, while 11.1 million have received the first shot, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.Russia, she said in televised comments, has produced 27.9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021