Japan PM Suga announces a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other areas

Japan PM Suga announces a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other areasReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:29 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, and two other prefectures on Friday, an attempt to combat a surge in coronavirus cases three months before the Tokyo Olympics is set to open.
Under the new state of emergency, which affects a quarter of Japan's population and is set to run from April 25 to May 11, the government will require restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close, and big sporting events to be held without spectators.
