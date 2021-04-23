Left Menu

French President Macron says he will not let anybody threaten Chad

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:36 IST
French President Macron says he will not let anybody threaten Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he would not anybody threaten Chad, as he attended the funeral of late Chad President Idriss Deby who was killed on the frontline during a battle with rebels earlier this week.

"We will not let anybody put into question or threaten today or tomorrow Chad's stability and territorial integrity," Macron said in a speech at Deby's funeral, which was broadcast on Reuters TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala to be tough on violators of GO

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 23 PTI Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Left government in Kerala on Friday said stern action would be taken against those who venture out unnecessarily on Saturday and Sunday.DIG K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, who heads the...

There should be no compulsion on farmers to get tested or vaccinated: BKU leader Chaduni

Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has said there should be no compulsion on the protesting farmers to get themselves tested or vaccinated and if health workers tried to force them, they will not allow them to enter.A few days ago, Har...

Southeast Asian leaders to press Myanmar junta to end violence, allow aid - sources

Southeast Asian leaders will try to persuade Myanmars junta to end violence and let in aid at a summit on Saturday, diplomats said, in the first concerted international effort to ease the crisis in the country. Leaders will meet behind clos...

Seeking "driving seat" for EU, Breton to meet chipmaker execs

European industry chief Thierry Breton will hold discussions with the chief executive of chipmaker Intel and a top executive of Taiwanese competitor TMSC on April 30, as the EU seeks to shield itself from shocks in the global supply chain. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021