French President Macron says he will not let anybody threaten Chad

French President Macron says he will not let anybody threaten ChadReuters | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:36 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he would not anybody threaten Chad, as he attended the funeral of late Chad President Idriss Deby who was killed on the frontline during a battle with rebels earlier this week.
"We will not let anybody put into question or threaten today or tomorrow Chad's stability and territorial integrity," Macron said in a speech at Deby's funeral, which was broadcast on Reuters TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chad
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Idriss Deby
- Deby
- Macron
