Russia labels independent media outlet Meduza as 'foreign agent'

Russia's justice ministry designated the independent Meduza news site as a "foreign agent" media organisation on Friday, a move that will require it to label itself as such and will subject it to increased government scrutiny.

Russia earlier branded U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as "foreign agent" media and has fined the outlet heavily this year for not labelling itself in its content as "performing the functions of a foreign agent".

