Left Menu

Russia says it has begun pulling out troops from Crimea after drills

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had begun returning troops and military units from annexed Crimea to their permanent bases following a huge build-up near Ukraine's border that had raised concerns in Kyiv and the West about the risk of war. Russia announced on Thursday it had completed a "snap inspection" of military drills in its south and west after weeks of tensions with the West over its concentration of tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:27 IST
Russia says it has begun pulling out troops from Crimea after drills

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had begun returning troops and military units from annexed Crimea to their permanent bases following a huge build-up near Ukraine's border that had raised concerns in Kyiv and the West about the risk of war.

Russia announced on Thursday it had completed a "snap inspection" of military drills in its south and west after weeks of tensions with the West over its concentration of tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine. Ukraine gave a guarded welcome to the troop drawdown.

"If Russia really pulls back from the border with Ukraine the enormous military force it has deployed there, this will already ease tensions," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement. "But we need to remember that this step would put an end neither to the current escalation, nor to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in general."

Washington has said it is waiting to see what actions follow Moscow's announcement and it will "continue to watch very closely". Russia on Friday said troops from its southern military district and airborne troops that took part in the snap inspection were beginning to rebase.

It said that military units and formations were marching to railway loading stations and airfields and aired footage of armoured vehicles boarding landing ships on a beach and other military vehicles being loaded onto trains. Soldiers were shown marching onto a military aircraft. A confirmed pullout of the troops brought in on top of the permanent contingent will likely be welcomed by Western countries which had been expressing alarm at the prospect of further potential Russian intervention in eastern Ukraine. Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian government in the region since 2014.

Moscow and Washington are at odds over an array of disagreements. Former prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Friday that relations had essentially returned to the Cold War era. Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow and expelled diplomats last week, but President Joe Biden has also proposed he and Putin meet for a summit. The Kremlin has not yet said whether or not Putin will accept. On Friday, the Kremlin said the troop pullback had nothing to do with ties with Washington or a possible Biden-Putin summit and blamed the United States for the dire state of relations, saying that Moscow wanted to revive bilateral ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

India-Singapore tie-up looking to promote tech start-ups

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry SICCI and Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre SIIC of IIT-Kanpur have come together to provide a gateway of opportunities to tech-based start-ups to usher a circular economy and an...

Maha: 5 booked for taking bribe from 2 COVID-19 patients

Five people were booked in Thane for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh each from two COVID-19 patients for admission into the ICU ward of a hospital, police said on Friday.After Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske received a c...

African trade finance survey sees $5 bn in portfolio outflows due to Covid-19

Constrained global financial conditions caused by Covid-19 have led to massive portfolio outflows from Africa, exceeding 5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, a new continent-wide survey on trade finance has shown. About 3.1 billion left ...

SIA-India for unleashing full potential of all satellite bands for IoT

SatCom industry body SIA-India has stressed on streamlining of licensing framework for all satellite-based connectivity applications, and not only low-bit-rate applications, as it urged the regulator to unleash the full potential of all sat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021