COVID-19 vaccines should have same price for Centre, states: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who on Friday took part in the high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he had sought information about the quantity of vaccines the state will get from the Centre as vaccination drive opens up for those above 18 years from May 1. "Regarding vaccination drive from May 1, we asked how many vaccines will be given to us by the Centre. Also the two companies that are producing the vaccine, from them how many and when will we get the vaccine," he said.

He told ANI that the chief ministers said in the meeting held through video conference that there should be single price of procuring vaccines. "All CMs said there should be one rate (of vaccines for centre and states) and there should be no difference," he said.

The Prime Minister chaired high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of 11 states and union territories which have reported maximum number of cases recently. Baghel said the chief ministers also talked about demand for oxygen cylinders and their preparation to tackle the surge in COVID-19.

"Since Chhattisgarh is a surplus state and we are providing other states with oxygen and not stopping any supply, similarly life-saving medicines like Remdesivir and others should reach our state also. Vaccines should also reach as promised," he added. (ANI)

