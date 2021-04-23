Russia says over 20 naval ships have returned to base after drills near Crimea - Ifax

Russia says over 20 naval ships have returned to base after drills near Crimea - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:15 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that over 20 ships from its Black Sea fleet had returned to their permanent base after taking part in military exercises near annexed Crimea, the Interfax news agency reported.
The ministry said earlier on Friday it had begun returning troops and units from Crimea to their permanent bases following a huge build-up near Ukraine's border that had raised concerns in Kyiv and the West about the risk of war.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
