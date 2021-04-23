Nagpur: Man killed by friend for not returning Rs 4,500

Nagpur: Man killed by friend for not returning Rs 4,500PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:38 IST
A man was killed allegedly by his friend for not repaying a Rs 4,500 loan he had taken from the latter, Nagpur police said on Friday.
On Thursday evening, the two had a fight after the deceased refused to return the money, Deputy Commissioner of Police V Neelotpal said.
''The accused smashed the man's head with a brick. The accused was arrested by Jaripatka police some time later,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur