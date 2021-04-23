Knifeman stabs female police worker near Paris

A knifeman stabbed a woman working for the police in the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, near Paris, on Friday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The victim died of her injuries, BFM TV and Europe 1 reported. The attacker's motives were not immediately clear. The assailant was shot and overpowered by police officers. BFM TV reported that he was of Tunisian nationality and had been shot dead.

Darmanin said he was headed to the scene in Rambouillet, a middle class commuter town. The Versailles prosecutor was investigating, officials said.

