PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:29 IST
Modi for utilising industry's full potential to meet oxygen demand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for utilising the industry's full potential to meet the demand of medical oxygen in the coming days, saying there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as to upgrade logistical facilities for its transportation.

In a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers, including Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Modi urged the industry to utilise tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply, saying the time now is not only to deal with the challenges but also to provide solutions in a very short time.

He stressed the need to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers, according to a statement.

A rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases has driven a massive demand for medical oxygen by states and hospitals. In the last few days, hospitals have sent out SOS for its supply.

In his remarks, the prime minister appreciated the oxygen producers for increasing their production in the last few weeks and acknowledged several steps taken to increase the production of liquid oxygen.

He also thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet medical requirements in the country.

Keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, the government is working on effectively using the Railways and the Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible.

''PM Modi remarked that the government, the states, the industry and the transporters, and all the hospitals need to come together and work in unison. The better the synergy and coordination, the easier it will be able to deal with this challenge,'' the statement said.

Modi offered his government's full support to them and hoped the country would be successful in combating the crisis soon.

Besides Ambani, Soma Mandal of SAIL, Sajjan Jindal of JSW, Narendran of Tata Steel, Naveen Jindal of JSPL, Dilip Oommen of AMNS, M Bannerjee of LINDE, Sidharth Jain of Inox, Noriyo Shibuya of Air Water Jamshedpur, Rajesh Kumar Saraf of National Oxygen Ltd. and Saket Tiku, President of All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers' Association, were present during the meeting, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

