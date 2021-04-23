Maha: Depressed over losing job, man commits suicide in Nagpur

A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

Nayan Suresh Dubbalwar, a resident of Old Mangalwari, Lakadganj, had allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official said.

The death came to light when the rope apparently broke off and the deceased fell on the ground in the morning hours, he said.

According to the deceased's family, the man was under depression since he lost his job two months ago.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, an accidental death report has been registered in this regard, the official added.

