UK police to charge former soccer star Ryan Giggs with assault

British police have been authorised to charge former Manchester United soccer star Ryan Giggs, who is also the current manager of the Wales national soccer team, with two charges of assault, prosecutors said in a statement on Friday.

Giggs faces charges of engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as another charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)