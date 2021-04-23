Left Menu

Army begins process to acquire 350 light tanks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:03 IST
Army begins process to acquire 350 light tanks

The Indian Army on Friday began the process to procure around 350 light tanks in a phased manner as part of its efforts to strengthen combat capability in mountainous regions.

The Army issued a Request for Information (RFI) for procurement of the tanks which are planned to be procured under the 'Make-in-India' initiative.

''The light tank must have the versatility to execute operations in varying terrain conditions across diverse threats and equipment profiles of the adversaries,'' according to the RFI.

Earlier, sources in the defence and security establishment said the tanks are being procured for deployment in mountainous border areas including in some sectors along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The RFI said the defence ministry is desirous of acquiring comprehensive technologies including detailed manufacturing know-how of the tank platform.

''The Indian development agency will retain the ownership of the design and technologies for the platform to ensure achievement of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India),'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen Express reaches Maha; Nagpur, Nashik regions to get life-saving gas

The first Oxygen Express carrying seven tankers filled with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam returned to Maharashtra on Friday, four days after it started its journey.The train arrived at Nagpur at 8.10 pm, bringing some relief to t...

IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings KL Rahul not out 60 Mayank Agarwal c Suryakumar Yadav b Rahul Chahar 25 Chris Gayle not out 43 Extras W-3, NB-1 4 Total 1321 in 17.4 overs Fall of wicket 53-1 Bowling Trent Boult 2.4-0-30-0, Krunal Pandya 3-0-31-0, Jasprit Bumr...

Waiting for oxygen: 25 Ganga Ram patients die as O2 dwindles in Delhi hospitals, Kejriwal pleads for help

Twenty-five Covid patients in Delhis elite Sir Ganga Ram Hospital died in 24 hours and the lives of many more hung in precarious balance on Friday, the scramble for life-saving oxygen getting more frantic in hospitals across the national ca...

Maha fire: Hospital directors booked for culpable homicide

After 15 patients were killed in a fire in the early hours of Friday in a hospital in Virar in Palghar district, its directors and management were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences, police said.The blaz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021