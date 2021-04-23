MP: 11 injured in boiler blast in Chhindwara factory

Eleven workers were injured after a boiler with hot water blew up in a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Friday evening, an official said.

Four have sustained serious injuries and six have been rushed to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for treatment after the incident, which took place in Pandhurna area, said Tehsildar Ratnesh Tawre.

A probe has begun into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)