Lt Gen Manoj Pande to take over as Eastern Army commander on June 1: Sources

Lt Gen Manoj Pande, who is currently the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), will take charge as the Eastern Army commander on June 1, sources said on Friday.

Pande will replace Lt Gen Anil Chauhan.

Lt Gen Ajai Singh, currently director general, Military Training, will replace Lt Gen Pande as CINCAN, the sources said.

