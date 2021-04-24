Left Menu

Israeli police clash with Palestinians as East Jerusalem tensions flare during Ramadan

East Jerusalem was on edge just after midnight on Saturday as Palestinians faced off with Israeli police in nightly Ramadan clashes that sparked rocket fire by militants in the Gaza Strip and protests in Palestinian towns across the occupied West Bank. Tension is higher than usual in the holy city following protests on Thursday by Palestinian youth angered with curbs on gathering during the Muslim holy month and by Israelis enraged by recent Palestinian street attacks on religious Jews.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 03:43 IST
Israeli police clash with Palestinians as East Jerusalem tensions flare during Ramadan

East Jerusalem was on edge just after midnight on Saturday as Palestinians faced off with Israeli police in nightly Ramadan clashes that sparked rocket fire by militants in the Gaza Strip and protests in Palestinian towns across the occupied West Bank.

Tension is higher than usual in the holy city following protests on Thursday by Palestinian youth angered with curbs on gathering during the Muslim holy month and by Israelis enraged by recent Palestinian street attacks on religious Jews. Police mostly succeeded in keeping the demonstrators apart on Thursday, with many of the far-right Israeli participants chanting "Death to Arabs".

But the arrests and injuries raised tensions that spilled over into Friday night and early Saturday, when Palestinian youths again gathered outside the walled Old City and scuffled with hundreds of police in riot gear. Palestinians pelted stones towards police firing water cannons. Others hurled rocks at an Israeli court building and smashed security cameras.

The Palestine Red Crescent said eight Palestinians had been injured Friday night in clashes with police, with two taken to hospital for treatment. Jerusalem is at the core of the Israeli-Palestian conflict. Israel claims the whole city, including its eastern sector captured in a 1967 war, as its capital. Palestinians seek to make East Jerusalem capital of a future state in the West Bank and Gaza.

Three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Friday night, Israel's military said, soon after Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and other militants there issued a joint call for Palestinian resistance in Jerusalem. Two of the rockets exploded near the Israel-Gaza frontier, the military said, and the third was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system. There were no reports of injuries.

In the West Bank, Palestinian youth clashed with Israeli troops around military checkpoints near multiple West Bank cities. Clashes and incidents of violence have occurred nightly in Jerusalem - a city holy to Muslims, Christians and Jews - since the start of Ramadan on April 13.

Palestinians say police have tried to prevent them from holding their usual Ramadan evening gatherings outside Damascus Gate by erecting metal barriers in its amphitheatre-style plaza. Israelis have been incensed by videos on social media showing Palestinian youth striking or otherwise assaulting religious Jews in the city. (Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta Writing by Rami Ayyub; editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine immediately

The United States can resume use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine immediately, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccines link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The U.S. ...

COVID-19: Study finds mother-to-baby infection rate low, indirect risk exists

Although mother-to-newborn transmission of coronavirus is rare, newborns of expectant mothers with COVID-19 can still suffer indirect adverse health risks as a result of worsening maternal illness due to the disease, a study says.Beth Israe...

U.S. to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The United States will resume use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccines link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The U.S. Centers for...

At drug war frontline, pope's envoy says Mexico hushed him

The Vaticans ambassador to Mexico on Friday said officials three years ago had asked him not to talk about the extreme violence that has swept the country during more than a decade of fighting between drug cartels, so as not to scare away t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021