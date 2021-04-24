Left Menu

CBI registers FIR against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case

Updated: 24-04-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 09:57 IST
The CBI has registered an FIR against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with allegations of bribery against him and carried out searches at various locations in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said.

The probe agency had carried out a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Bombay High Court to look into bribery allegations against him levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, they said.

According to the officials, during the enquiry, the CBI got enough prima facie material to start a formal probe by registering a regular case against Deshmukh and other unidentified persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After registering the case, the CBI started a search operation at a number of locations, including the premises of Deshmukh, in Mumbai, they said.

On March 25, Param Bir Singh had filed criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Waze is facing an NIA probe in the case of explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

Singh had initially approached the Supreme Court, alleging he was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner after he complained to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders about the ''corrupt malpractices'' of Deshmukh.

The apex court had termed the matter as quite serious but asked Singh to approach the high court.

Singh then filed the PIL in the high court, reiterating his allegations against Deshmukh and seeking an ''immediate, unbiased, impartial'' probe by the CBI against Deshmukh, who is an NCP leader.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress share power in Maharashtra.

