Technical assistant held for taking bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:50 IST
Technical assistant held for taking bribe

A technical assistant was arrested on Saturday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan's Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The accused, Devendra Malviya posted at Siwana panchayat samiti of the district, had demanded the bribe for getting work bills passed and clearing the dues of a private firm, Rajasthan ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement.

He said the accused was demanding the bribe as a commission to give it to officers and other employees.

The complaint was verified following which a trap was laid to arrest the technical assistant red-handed. The accused will be interrogated about the names of others involved in the bribery, Soni said.

A search is also being carried out at his residence and a case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB DGP said.

