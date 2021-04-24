Rajnath Singh reviews defence ministry's efforts to deal with COVID-19 crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a review meeting with ministry officials to discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country, informed ministry sources. Rajnath Singh held a review meeting virtually which was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy and others officials.

The three services as well as other wings of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have been extending support to various state governments and union territories in dealing with the massive surge in coronavirus cases. "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is reviewing the MoD's efforts to deal with the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country," the defence minister's office had tweeted.

The Indian Air Force airlifted empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating of the patients. India's total active caseload has reached 25,52,940 and it now comprises 15.37 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,24,324 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

With 2,19,838 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,38,67,997 today. The national recovery rate is 83.49 per cent whereas ten states account for 82.94 per cent of the new recoveries. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.83 crores today. (ANI)

