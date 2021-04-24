Left Menu

French PM calls killing of police worker an attack on nation

The killing of a female police employee in a Paris commuter town on Friday was an attack on the French Republic, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday. The attacker was shot dead by police. Authorities have not given a motive for the killing.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:20 IST
French PM calls killing of police worker an attack on nation
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The killing of a female police employee in a Paris commuter town on Friday was an attack on the French Republic, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday. The attacker, a French resident of Tunisian origin, stabbed the police administrative worker, a mother of two, at a police station in Rambouillet, just south of Paris. The attacker was shot dead by police.

Authorities have not given a motive for the killing. President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday France had been the victim of a terrorist attack. "Once again, the Republic has been attacked. Once again, the French state has been threatened. We will not let this go by," Castex said on Saturday, speaking to reporters from the southern city of Toulouse.

BFM TV said Castex would hold a meeting later on Saturday in Paris with other government ministers. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor said he was leading the investigation because the assailant had previously scouted out the site and because of what he said during the attack.

A judicial source close to the investigation said the attacker had shouted "Allahu Akbar", or "God is greatest". There have been several attacks by Islamist militants in recent years in France

On Nov. 13, 2015, bombings and shootings at the Bataclan theatre and other sites around Paris killed 130 people, and in July 2016 an Islamist militant drove a truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86. Last October, a French schoolteacher was beheaded in Conflans, another commuter suburb near Paris, by a Chechen teenager who was then shot dead by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Hester Biosciences launches herbal veterinary products

Hester Biosciences on Saturday said it has launched research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goat, and swine.Globally, the trend of medication is shifting from allopathy to herbal therapy in humans as well in veterinary, s...

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of ''4th Saturday'', a Government holiday.

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of 4th Saturday, a Government holiday....

CPI (Maoist) Dy Commander held in Telangana

A deputy commander of the banned CPI Maoist operating in Chhattisgarh was arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.A po...

Maharashtra: 7 die in Yavatmal after consuming hand sanitiser as they couldn't get alcohol

At least seven people consumed hand sanitiser as they could not get alcohol as the liquor shops were closed in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 restrictions. The matter is being investigated. All of them were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021