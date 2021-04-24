Indonesia calls for creation of role of ASEAN envoy to Myanmar

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for the creation of an ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar to engage with all parties in the crisis-torn country during a gathering of Southeast Asian leaders in Jakarta on Saturday. The president, who is commonly known as Jokowi, said the leaders had reached a consensus on Myanmar that would be announced by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations secretary-general. He also called for aid channels to be open and for Myanmar to release all political prisoners.

Jokowi was speaking after the 10-member bloc's crisis meeting on Myanmar, aimed at persuading Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover in February that sparked turmoil in his country, to forge a path to end the violence.

