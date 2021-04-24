NCP workers protest over searches at Deshmukh's properties

NCP workers on Saturday staged a protest against the BJP and Union government outside former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's residence here following the CBI's searches at his properties.

The Central Bureau of Investigation carried out searches at the NCP leader's properties in Nagpur and other locations after registering a corruption case against him.

NCP youth wing leader Shailendra Tiwari said, ''The court had asked the CBI to do preliminary investigation and submit a report. The CBI without filing the report registered FIR. The searches are a stunt by the Centre to defame the Maharashtra government.'' Police later dispersed the protesters from the spot.

The CBI registered an FIR against Deshmukh after carrying out a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Bombay High Court to look into the allegations of bribery against him levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

