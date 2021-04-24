2 circulate fake news about T'gana CM in social media, held

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI): A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and a 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly circulating fake news about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the social media after he recently tested positive for COVID-19, police said here.

The juvenile, studying intermediate second year and admin of a WhatsApp group, received the fake news on April 17, and heforwardedit to the man, who circulated it in different WhatsApp groups, the police said.

The fake news went viral and created panic among the people, a press release from the Hyderabad police said.

A case was registered. The duo was caught and two cell phones were seized from their possession, they said.

