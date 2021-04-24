Left Menu

Chadian rebels vow to resume advance after Deby's funeral

Rebels in northern Chad were preparing to advance on the capital N'Djamena, a spokesman said on Saturday, following the funeral of President Idriss Deby who died on the battlefield. Last week, they reached as close as 200-300 km (125-185 miles) from the capital, before a pushback from the army and pause to respect Deby's funeral. FACT have rejected the military transition, calling it a "monarchy", and urged a return to democracy.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 19:59 IST
Chadian rebels vow to resume advance after Deby's funeral
Deby's death on Monday, just after he won an election to extend his 30-year rule, shocked the Central African country which has long been a Western ally against Islamist militants. Image Credit: Flickr

Rebels in northern Chad were preparing to advance on the capital N'Djamena, a spokesman said on Saturday, following the funeral of President Idriss Deby who died on the battlefield. Deby's death on Monday, just after he won an election to extend his 30-year rule, shocked the Central African country which has long been a Western ally against Islamist militants.

A military council headed by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power after his death, saying it intends to oversee an 18-month transition to elections. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), came over the border from northern neighbour Libya on April 11 in their thousands, according to analysts' estimates. Last week, they reached as close as 200-300 km (125-185 miles) from the capital, before pushback from the army and pause to respect Deby's funeral.

FACT have rejected the military transition, calling it a "monarchy", and urged a return to democracy. "We are preparing to advance ... We don't accept any military government," spokesman Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol told Reuters, without giving more details.

Battle-hardened from years of fighting for Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, the rebels could face stiff resistance near N'Djamena, a base for roughly 5,100 French troops fighting jihadists in the region.

FRENCH SUPPORT

FACT, which does not have links to jihadists, said warplanes bombed their command centre on Wednesday, and that France supported the raid with aerial surveillance. The French army denied that.

At the funeral on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron, who sat next to Deby's son, pledged to defend Chad. He also called for a transition to democracy. In N'Djamena on Saturday, streets were busy and markets were open. Military presence was limited to some soldiers with rifles lying in the shade of pickup trucks at main intersections.

Despite the semblance of calm, opposition leaders, labour unions and civil society organisations have denounced the military takeover, while an army general said this week that many officers are opposed to the transition plan. Success Masra, a 38-year old opposition leader banned from the April presidential election, on Friday called for a civilian interim president with a vice president named by the military.

Civil disobedience was an option, Masra told Reuters by phone on Saturday, without giving details. "We want to be heard by all means." ($1 = 1.6236 marka)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala logs over 26K cases; 'Volcano like situation in

state, says CM Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 24 PTI As Keralas COVID-19 graph continued its surge with over 26,000 fresh cases on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the situation was grim, and likened it to a volcano which can erupt a...

Maha minister meets Guv to discuss online varsity exams

Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases....

Closure of govt offices extended for three more days from Monday

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday extended the closure of all its offices by three more days till Wednesday in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the state.However, all officials and employees have been asked t...

2 kidnapped ONGC employees rescued after encounter near Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland

Two employees of ONGC were rescued after an encounter near the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland on Saturday.Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC were kidn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021