Man held for stealing mobile phones

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing two mobiles and cash from a house in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday. The man was nabbed using the live GPS location on the Aarogya Setu app installed on the mobile phones, they said. The accused has been identified as Mahender, a resident of Kaushik Enclave in Burari, they said. On Thursday, after receiving information about the theft, the police reached the spot where the complainant Amit Kumar (41), also a resident of Burari, alleged that two mobile phones and Rs 5,000 in cash were stolen from his house, a senior police officer said. During investigation, the complainant said he had installed the Aarogya Setu app in his mobile phone and the GPS location was on, police said. ''Using technical skills, the police located the stolen mobile phone of the complainant. The accused was apprehended from near Sant Nagar in Burari,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said. The accused was planning to sell the phones, the DCP said. He was previously involved in 13 cases of burglary and thefts in the national capital, police added.

