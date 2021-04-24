Water supply to be affected in several areas of Delhi for 24 hrs: DJB

The Delhi Jal Board on Saturday asked people to make judicious use of water as the supply will hit for 24 hours, officials said. According to the DJB, due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad pond (668 feet) against the normal level of 674.5 feet and reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna, water production has been curtailed at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants. The water supply shall be affected from Sunday evening to Monday evening and so on till the pond level improves to normal, it said. The public is advised to make judicious use of water and water tankers shall be available on-demand, it added.

The areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, it said. Karol Bagh, Paharganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas are also likely to be affected it sai. Other areas which are likely to affect are Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Amar Colony, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining area, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of cantonment areas and South Delhi, it stated.

