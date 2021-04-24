Left Menu

QUOTES-Reactions after Biden announcement on Armenian genocide

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that could further damage frayed ties with NATO ally Turkey.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:09 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that could further damage frayed ties with NATO ally Turkey. Here are some reactions to Biden's statement.

TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY STATEMENT

"We reject and denounce in the strongest terms the statement of the President of the US regarding the events of 1915 made under the pressure of radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkey groups... It is clear that the said statement does not have a scholarly and legal basis, nor is it supported by any evidence. "This statement ...will open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship. We call on the US President to correct this grave mistake"

MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU, TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER "Words cannot change or rewrite history. We have nothing to learn from anybody in our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal of peace and justice. We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism."

GARO PAYLAN, ARMENIAN MP IN TURKISH PARLIAMENT "When Turkey confronts the Armenian genocide, it will no longer matter what other countries or parliaments have to say ... We need to bring the pain of the Armenian people, to the land where it belongs, to Turkey. We have to face the pain of the Armenian people and we must relieve this pain through justice. The Armenian people are waiting for justice."

WOLFANGO PICCOLI, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CONSULTANCY TENEO INTELLIGENCE, ON TWITTER "US President Joe Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide marks a new low point in bilateral ties (with Turkey) and will trigger a furious verbal response from Ankara. Retaliatory measures, if any, are likely to be short-lived and generally non-material. In the best-case scenario, US-Turkey ties will remain distant, transactional and inherently prone to friction."

