5 taken into preventive custody for breach of peace in J&K's Ramban; released on surety

Five persons were taken into preventive custody for breach of peace in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Saturday.

The action followed a complaint by a woman from Ramban's Nai Basti village, alleging that five persons belonging to another community are disputing with her over a piece of land and attacking her family, the police said.

A police team rushed to the spot and took the accused into preventive custody for breaching peace, they added.

The accused were subsequently brought to the Ramban police station for further inquiry into the matter, the police said, adding that a case was also registered against them.

They said all the accused were produced before a local court and released on surety bonds of Rs 10,000 each.

Meanwhile, the police said the Ramban tehsildar is ascertaining the facts about the proprietary rights of the disputed land.

Further action would be taken after a report is received from revenue officials, the police said.

A video clip showing the accused attacking and ransacking the tin shed of the woman went viral on the social media with locals claiming that the family has been living on the land for four decades. PTI CORR TAS RC

