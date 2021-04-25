Left Menu

Father, 3 others held for selling 15-day-old boy in UP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-04-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 01:12 IST
A man and three others were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly selling his 15-day-old son, police said.

The main accused has been identified as Santosh Ram, a resident of Rudalpur Gayghat village under Phephana police station, they said.

A complaint was lodged by Ram's wife Gudhia Devi alleging that her husband had sold their son to Jitendra Kumar Yadav of Rausinghpur village in collusion with one Lal Bahadur Singh for Rs 1.45 lakh, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

A case was registered on the basis of Gudhia Devi's complaint and Ram, Yadav and Singh were arrested along with another accused, he said.

Police also recovered Rs 1.23 lakh from them, the officer said.

