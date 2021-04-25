Left Menu

China, US differences continuing as Washington holds on to ‘misunderstandings’: Wang

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:07 IST
China, US differences continuing as Washington holds on to 'misunderstandings': Wang
Representative Image.

The differences between the US and China are continuing as Washington is yet to find the right way to deal with Beijing while holding on to "misunderstandings", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said, warning that playing the ''Taiwan card'' is ''playing with fire''.

China hoped that the Biden administration would view its development objectively and rationally, and explore with China a new path of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang, also the State Councillor, said in a video conference with the US think tank Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) on Friday.

"We think that the right approach to deal with the US-China relations should be strengthening communication, deepening cooperation, narrowing differences and avoiding confrontations,'' Wang said.

"If confrontations are at the front, then both are going to suffer from loss," he was quoted as saying by the state-run CGTN news channel.

Referring to China's one-party political system headed by the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), Wang said that China hopes the US would respect and accommodate the path and system that China has independently chosen.

''China-US relations are entering a new crossroad,'' Wang said.

The key to the future development of bilateral relations depends on if the US can accept the peaceful rise of China, a country that differs in the social system, historical culture and development stage, as well as recognises that Chinese people have the right to pursue a better life, he said.

Reiterating China's positions on Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Chinese Foreign Minister asked the US not to interfere in China's internal affairs.

The US cannot expect China to cooperate on issues of America's interests while repeatedly challenging China's rights and interests, he said.

Speaking of Taiwan, which China considers as its part, Wang stressed that playing the ''Taiwan card'' is ''playing with fire'' and urged the US to strictly abide by the one-China principle and honour its commitments under the three China-US Joint Communiques.

Beijing claims the breakaway province of Taiwan to be part of the mainland that must be reunified with it, even by the use of force.

He also refuted the US allegations of a genocide against minority Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang.

The ''genocide'' and ''forced labour'' are big lies fabricated for political motives, Wang said.

Referring to Hong Kong where China has imposed its national security law despite opposition from the local people, Wang said that the US should respect the efforts of the Chinese government to implement the principle of ''One Country, Two Systems.'' Hong Kong, a former British colony was reunited with China in 1997 under the 'one country, two systems formula'.

China and the US are currently at loggerheads over a host of issues as the Biden administration continues the tough China policy initiated by the previous Trump administration targeting Beijing on Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

President Joe Biden has beefed-up the US-China policy by uniting America's allies like the UK, the European Union and Japan.

He also held the first quadrilateral summit of the emerging Quad grouping of the US, Australia, Japan and India.

The US, the European Union, the UK and Canada have imposed coordinated sanctions on China over alleged human rights violations against the Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang which Beijing has denied.

These countries have also taken a united position on China, firming up its control over Hong Kong with its new national security law, subduing the massive pro-democracy agitation in the former British colony.

