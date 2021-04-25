Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Chad rebels say they are ready for ceasefire and talks

Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Chad rebels say they are ready for ceasefire and talks

Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), came over the northern border from Libya on April 11 calling for an end to Deby's 30-year rule. They reached as close as 200-300 km (125-185 miles) from the capital N'Djamena, before the rebels were pushed back by the army.

Deby was killed on Monday while visiting troops at the front, just after he won an election. His death shocked the Central African country, which has long been a Western ally against Islamist militants. The air force has since bombarded rebel positions, the military and rebels said. The military said on Saturday it had "annihilated" the rebels.

"FACT is ready to observe a ceasefire for a political settlement that respects the independence and sovereignty of Chad and does not endorse a coup d'etat," FACT spokesman Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol told Reuters. A military council headed by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power after Deby's death, saying it intended to oversee an 18-month transition to elections. The rebels said it would not stand a "monarchy" and opposition politicians called it a coup.

Opposition politicians and civil society have called for peaceful protests and a national dialogue to end the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand Police issues WhatsApp number to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir

The Uttarakhand Police has issued a mobile number for people to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs.The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of corona...

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal on Sunday said a tanker loaded with liquid medical oxygen has reached Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from his steel-making unit at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.Liquid Medical Oxygen tanker, dispatched from JSPLCorporate...

Iraq's PM fires key hospital officials after deadly blaze

Iraqs prime minister fired key hospital officials on Sunday hours after a fire broke out in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients in Baghdad, causing deaths and injuries. Initial reports indicated the fire at Ibh al-Khatib hospita...

Third 'Oxygen Express' scheduled to reach Maharashtra today

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the third Oxygen Express carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen LMO, each with about 14 tonnes LMO, is scheduled to reach Kalamboli in Maharashtra on Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021