Planning to deploy mobile vans for Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccination: Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday informed that instead of conducting door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination, the city administration is planning to deploy few mobile vans for the next phase beginning May 1.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 16:27 IST
Planning to deploy mobile vans for Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccination: Mumbai Mayor
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar speaking to media on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday informed that instead of conducting door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination, the city administration is planning to deploy few mobile vans for the next phase beginning May 1. "We are not planning to conduct door-to-door vaccination but we are planning to place a few mobile vans for vaccination at various places. Registration for vaccination will be done via the Co-Win app only," said Pednekar.

Speaking about vaccine supply, the Mumbai Mayor said, "We have enough doses of Covaxin in our hospitals. We expect delivery of more doses of Covishield in a day or two. Today we have a good stock of Remdesivir." Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the state will get 4.35 lakh vials of Remdesivir for the period between April 21 and 30 from the Centre.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the state's demand to increase the supply. Mumbai on Saturday recorded 5,888 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily rise in coronavirus infections since March 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

