Left Menu

Defining numbers from Biden's early days, from jobs to virus

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:30 IST
Defining numbers from Biden's early days, from jobs to virus

President Joe Biden's opening months in office have been a whirlwind of activity during the pandemic and the start of an economic recovery.

He is facing a sharp increase in the number of migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border, the tragedy of mass shootings and lingering tensions over racial inequities, the environment and the legacy of his predecessor, Donald Trump. A look at some defining numbers from his first 100 days in office: 2.67 million – Average number of vaccines administered daily during the past week, up from roughly 1.5 million when Biden was inaugurated.

4,380 – COVID-19 deaths on the day Biden became president, Jan. 20.

677 – COVID-19 daily death average for most recent seven-day period. All told, including before Biden's presidency, 569,000 Americans have died from the pandemic.

USD 1.9 trillion - Sum of the debt-financed coronavirus relief package that the administration says will help vaccinate the country and restore the 8.4 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

1.38 million - How many jobs have been added during the Biden presidency through March.

161 million - How many direct checks were sent to people as part of the relief package, nearly as many as previous payments approved during the Trump presidency despite tighter standards for qualifying.

38 per cent - The estimated decline in Black poverty from the relief package, which the Biden administration says would help to close racial gaps on the economy.

1.57 per cent - The interest charged on a 10-year U.S. Treasury note, substantially lower than the 4.6 per cent charged in 2001 when the federal government last ran a budget surplus.

18,890 - Number of children traveling alone who tried to cross the Mexican border in March, the highest total since the number was first tracked in 2009.

40 - Number of executive orders signed by Biden, the highest of any recent president. His most recent order was sanctions against Russia. Many of the orders overturn Trump-era policies on migration and labor issues. A March 7 order seeks to promote voting access in what appears to be an answer to Republican efforts in many states to tighten voting standards following Trump's loss.

10 - Number of mass-casualty killings in the United States in which at least four people died, not including the shooter.

2,500-3,500 - The number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Biden has committed to withdraw them by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. 50 per cent to 52 per cent - How much Biden has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 as part of a U.S. effort to contain the damage from climate change.

28 per cent - The corporate tax rate proposed by Biden, an increase from the 21 per cent signed into law by Trump in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Louisiana Democrat wins U.S. House seat in special election

Democratic Louisiana state Senator Troy Carter has defeated a challenger from the partys left wing in a special election to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond. Carter won 55 of the vote...

Maha: Rs 3.87 lakh worth of illegal liquor seized in Latur

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which to...

Somalia's ex-leader says soldiers attacked his residence, says president to blame

Former Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday that soldiers had attacked his residence and that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was responsible.His accusation came as Somali soldiers exchanged gunfire in the streets of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021