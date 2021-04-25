Left Menu

General Rawat condoles demise of Mohini Pandey, mother of late Capt Manoj Pandey

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday condoled the untimely demise of Mohini Pandey, mother of late Captain Manoj Pandey.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:37 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday condoled the untimely demise of Mohini Pandey, mother of late Captain Manoj Pandey. General Rawat in his condolence message wrote, "Our heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Shrimati Mohini Pandey; mother of late Capt Manoj Pandey Param Vir Chakra. Proud mother of a brave soldier who was the epitome of courage and valour."

Rawat praised Mohini Pandey and said her upbringing of Manoj, coupled with his sense of duty for the motherland, makes the nation proud. "Let us on this occasion rise and pay glowing tribute to the Pandey family."

"So long as such mothers who bring up their children with virtues of selfless dedication, our armed forces and the nation will rise to every challenge and emerge victorious," he added. Captain Pandey was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his audacious courage and leadership during the Kargil War in 1999. An officer of the 1st battalion, 11 Gorkha Rifles (1/11 GR), he sacrificed his life during the attack on Jubar Top of the Khalubar Hills in Batalik Sector of Kargil. (ANI)

