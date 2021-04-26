Left Menu

Decide on representation for hospitals to display beds, oxygen availability: HC to AAP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:34 IST
The Delhi High Court Monday directed the AAP government to decide ''as early as possible and practicable'' a representation seeking a direction to all hospitals here to prominently display on digital boards the number of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators available with them on a real time basis.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh directed the Delhi government to decide the representation, by a nursing officer, in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case and keeping in mind earlier directions passed by government on the issue in June 2020.

The court said, ''The decision be taken as early as possible and practicable.'' With the observation, the bench disposed of the plea by nursing officer Sinu John who has alleged in her plea that there have been instances of denial of beds by hospitals to patients who were in a critical state and needed immediate medical attention.

In her petition, filed through advocates Robin Raju and M P Srivignesh, the nursing officer has said that in the wake of the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the country and Delhi in particular the demand for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders has also increased like never before and there are queues outside many hospitals.

''Many have lost their lives because they neither got proper medical attention nor accurate information regarding availability of beds.The present situation thus warrants some new measures that will help to withstand this new wave of COVID-19. ''...there is a dire need to direct all the hospitals in the city to place big display boards preferably digital boards outside their hospitals, which gives the information about the total beds in the hospital, the available beds, data regarding availability of ventilators and oxygen cylinders,'' the petition had said.

John contended that such a measure would ensure transparency with regard to availability of beds, oxygen and ventilators in the hospitals in the national capital.

''There is also a need for regular monitoring of hospitals by officers of the respondent (Delhi government) to see whether the numbers provided by the hospitals in the mobile application is accurate or not,'' the petition had said.

