If anybody overcharging and black marketing oxygen cylinders, bring them before us: Court to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday told the Delhi Government that if anybody is overcharging and black marketing oxygen cylinders they should be brought before the court. Justice Vipin Sanghi said that he earlier today got a call that people were charging Rs one lakh for an oxygen cylinder.

The court asked the Delhi government to exercise its power and bring before them those indulging in black marketing so that the person can be taken to task. On that Senior Advocate, Rahul Mehra along with Advocate Satyakam representing the Delhi Government said that the issue was being looked into and show-cause notices being sent.

Senior Advocate Mehra, on the matter of crisis of oxygen tankers in Delhi, informed the court that initiatives for augmentation of tankers and proposal for 18 tankers has been placed and the tankers will come in 3 batches if the Indian Air Force could facilitate the process. The Delhi High Court made the observation after Advocate Alok Aggarwal representing Maharaja Agrasen raised the issue of distribution of cylinders, on that the court asked the Delhi Government to take a call.

The Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakha Palli on Monday heard several petitions regarding the shortage of oxygen supply in Delhi's hospitals. During the hearing, the High Court also suggested holding a meeting with oxygen suppliers and hospitals to find out the problems that they are facing. On that Vijay Dev, Chief Secretary, GNCT of Delhi assured the court that the government would have a meeting with hospitals and suppliers.

The different counsels appearing for several hospitals also apprised the court about the problems faced due to shortage of oxygen and in communicating with the nodal officer and other concerned authorities. (ANI)

