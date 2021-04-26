CBIC sets up helpdesk to handle queries on COVID related imports

The CBIC on Monday said it has set up a help desk to handle queries related to COVID related imports for their expeditious Customs clearance.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, which is the apex decision making body in customs matters, said it has been receiving queries relating to availability of duty exemption benefits, clearance procedures, registration requirements from various ministries etc.

''In order to streamline this process and cater to all the queries and grievances of the trade, a dedicated cell has been set up by the CBIC. The requests being received at helpdesk will be closely monitored for early resolution'' an official statement said.

To handhold the trade relating to clearances, an online form has been created to seek details in a structured format and redress the grievances.

CBIC has set up dedicated helpdesk to handle queries related to COVID related Imports and handhold the trade, industry and individuals for expeditious customs clearance, the statement said.

The CBIC has already made public the names and contact details of nodal officers for facilitating COVID-19 customs assistance to trade and has asked all customs zones to clear such items in the shortest possible time.

The government on Saturday waived customs duty on import of COVID vaccines as well as medical grade oxygen and related equipment as the nation battled its worst health crisis with a ''tsunami'' of infections setting a new world record for cases.

It also directed customs officers to clear all import consignments, including life-saving drugs and oxygen equipment, used in COVID treatment on the highest priority.

In a review meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also directed the Revenue Department to ensure seamless and quick custom clearance of such equipment. Accordingly, the Department of Revenue has nominated Customs Joint Secretary Gaurav Masaldan as the nodal officer for issues related to customs clearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)