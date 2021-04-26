Left Menu

Oxygen shortage issue: Delhi govt created a mess, Jaipur Golden Hospital tells High Court

Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital has blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government for the shortage of supply in medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:34 IST
Oxygen shortage issue: Delhi govt created a mess, Jaipur Golden Hospital tells High Court
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital has blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government for the shortage of supply in medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the national capital. The hospital on Monday told the Delhi High Court that there is not just a shortage but the uncertainty of life-saving gas.

Senior Advocate Sachin Dutta, who appeared for Jaipur Golden Hospital informed the High Court that we (the hospital) are facing uncertainty along with shortage. "We are not even able to contact our supplier of oxygen", he said. The Counsel has also claimed that "the city government has created a mess".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, suggested that the Delhi government should have held a joint meeting of hospitals and oxygen suppliers. Mehta noted that the government has enough oxygen and if distributed rightly, "we have enough quantity to supply oxygen to hospitals".

Lawyers representing different hospitals apprise then said that hospitals are not even aware that how much quantity of oxygen they will receive. "It (the joint meeting) would reduce the anxiety of hospitals," they said.

Advocate Alok Aggarwal, appearing for Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, submitted that the city government should accept the help that businessmen are willing to offer. "We will only use the allocated quantity," he said. On Saturday at least 22 people died at Jaipur Golden Hospital, due to a shortage of oxygen.

The national capital has been facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply amid a surge in COVID 19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-UK denies that Johnson said 'let the bodies pile high'

A British minister on Monday flatly denied a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would rather bodies piled high in their thousands than order a third social and economic lockdown to stem coronavirus infections.Johnson is facing...

Russia considers using convicts to build far east railway - govt document

Russia is considering using convicts to expand a railway line in the far east, a government document showed, as Moscow faces migrant labour shortages due to COVID-19.Restrictions linked to the pandemic have prompted many migrant workers to ...

Coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building in T'gana

Hyderabad, Apr 26 PTI A 45-year old coronavirus patient allegedlyended his life by jumping from the building of a state-run hospital in Nizamabad district in the early hours of Monday, police said.The man, who had tested positive for COVID-...

India has enough oxygen stock, issue is its transportation, says MHA Additional Secy Piyush Goyal, amid surge in demand.

India has enough oxygen stock, issue is its transportation, says MHA Additional Secy Piyush Goyal, amid surge in demand....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021