Russia's Pharmasyntez ready to ship 1 mln packs of remdesivir to India

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:31 IST
Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said on Monday it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the remdesivir COVID-19 treatment to India by the end of May, once it receives approval from the Russian government.

In comments to Reuters, the Russian drugmaker said it was waiting for a legal basis on which it could send the shipment of the generic version it produces of the U.S. COVID-19 drug remdesivir, used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump.

