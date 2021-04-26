Left Menu

Supreme Court seeks U.S. government views on VW emissions case

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:13 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether Volkswagen AG can be sued by local governments in Florida and Utah for damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal.

The justices are considering whether to hear an appeal by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of a lower court ruling allowing Florida's Hillsborough County and Utah's Salt Lake County to seek to hold the companies liable under local laws and regulations barring tampering with vehicle emissions controls.

VW could face huge damages in these cases and potentially others brought by other local jurisdictions. Daimler AG and Fiat Chrysler, part of Stellantis NV, are facing similar claims.

