U.S. Supreme Court takes up dispute over Guantanamo detainee's interrogation

U.S. Supreme Court takes up dispute over Guantanamo detainee's interrogationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:20 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the U.S. government's bid to prevent two former CIA contractors from being questioned in a criminal investigation in Poland over their role in interrogating a suspected high-ranking al Qaeda figure who was repeatedly subjected to waterboarding.
The justices will take up the government's appeal of a lower court ruling that Central Intelligence Agency contractors James Elmer Mitchell and John Bruce Jessen could be subpoenaed under a U.S. law that allows federal courts to enforce a request for testimony or other evidence for a foreign legal proceeding.
The case centers on Abu Zubaydah, a Palestinian man who was captured in 2002 Pakistan and has been held by the United States since then without charges, spending the past nearly 15 years as a detainee at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ramadan decorations up in Jerusalem as Palestinians prepare for Muslim holy month
Settler violence is rising in Occupied Palestinian Territory, warn experts
U.S. has ability to keep eye on any resurgence of al Qaeda in Afghanistan -White House
Israeli police clash with Palestinian crowd in Jerusalem
Police clash with Palestinians, far-right march in Jerusalem