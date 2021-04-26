Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court takes up dispute over Guantanamo detainee's interrogation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:20 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the U.S. government's bid to prevent two former CIA contractors from being questioned in a criminal investigation in Poland over their role in interrogating a suspected high-ranking al Qaeda figure who was repeatedly subjected to waterboarding.

The justices will take up the government's appeal of a lower court ruling that Central Intelligence Agency contractors James Elmer Mitchell and John Bruce Jessen could be subpoenaed under a U.S. law that allows federal courts to enforce a request for testimony or other evidence for a foreign legal proceeding.

The case centers on Abu Zubaydah, a Palestinian man who was captured in 2002 Pakistan and has been held by the United States since then without charges, spending the past nearly 15 years as a detainee at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

