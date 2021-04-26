Left Menu

Head constable on poll duty dies due to low oxygen levels in UP

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:53 IST
Head constable on poll duty dies due to low oxygen levels in UP

A 50-year-old head constable deployed for panchayat poll duty died due to low levels of oxygen in the body here on Monday, officials said.

Whether the deceased, Kamla Singh Yadav (50), was tested positive for COVID-19, was not known, they said.

He was deployed in the Hussainabad area under Bansdih police station to maintain law and order during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

''He complained of breathing difficulties in the morning and was taken to the district hospital where doctors referred him to a bigger hospital,'' the officer said. The victim was then admitted at a medical centre in Buxar district in the neighbouring state of Bihar, where he died during treatment, the ASP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court takes major case on carrying concealed handguns

The U.S. Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York states restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public in a...

Malaysia's Top Glove says it has resolved all indicators of forced labour

Malaysias Top Glove Corporation said it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by independent consultant Impactt Limited.The worlds largest medical glove maker said it had resolved all eleven indicat...

KKR restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers produced a spectacular performance, restricting Punjab Kings to a lowly 123 for 9 in an IPL encounter here on Monday.For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jor...

UP govt set up 32 oxygen plants in 4 yrs, but Delhi didn't set up even one in 6 yrs: Adityanath

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government over the oxygen crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Delhi government did not set up even one oxygen plant in the past six years while his government estab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021