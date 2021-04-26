Left Menu

75.06 pc turnout registered in phase 7 of WB Assembly polls

A total of 75.06 per cent voter turnout was registered on Monday in phase seven of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission said.The poll panel noted that the turnout figures were provisional and were recorded at 5 pm when the voting was still on.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The poll panel noted that the turnout figures were provisional and were recorded at 5 pm when the voting was still on. Polling was held ''peacefully'' in 11,376 polling stations spread across 34 constituencies in West Bengal.

In a statement, the poll panel said 5,982 (52.58 per cent) out of 11,376 polling stations were monitored live through webcasting.

During the ongoing elections till this phase in West Bengal, a record seizure of Rs 332.94 crore has been reported till date.

The progressive seizure of all five states/UT as on date is Rs 1,035.54 crore (this includes seizures of Rs 12.11 crore in bye-elections also.) Fifteen live bombs were found in the Ballygunge assembly seat with the help of bomb squad and a fog squad. On a tip off, 19 crude bombs were recovered in two bags near Hooghly Jute Mill Colony with the assistance of the Bomb Disposal Squad. Two miscreants carrying seven improvised country made serviceable guns and a ''single barrel long musket gun'' were arrested in Malda district, the statement said.

A total of 11,376 Ballot Units (BUs), 11,376 Control Units(CUs) and 11,376 VVPATs were used in West Bengal during this phase. ''Non-functioning rate of EVMs and VVPATs during the poll is comparable to what was experienced in the last few polls,'' it said.

One CU, at least one BU and one paper trail machine makes for one EVM.

