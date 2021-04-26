Left Menu

Coalition of multinational firms focused at delivery of life-saving supplies to India: Deloitte CEO

A coalition of multinationals has agreed to focus on the immediate delivery of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and generators, telehealth applications, home monitoring kits and critical medicines, the Indian-American CEO of Deloitte said in a LinkedIn post.The images from my homeland have pained us all.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:43 IST
Coalition of multinational firms focused at delivery of life-saving supplies to India: Deloitte CEO

A coalition of multinational companies has agreed to focus on the immediate delivery of life-saving supplies to India as it experiences a record surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen said on Monday as the company was in the process of shipping 1,000 oxygen concentrators.

Renjen said that proper coordination is being done with other US companies for immediate supplies of essential and life-saving medical kits and equipment to India. “A coalition of multinationals has agreed to focus on the immediate delivery of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and generators, telehealth applications, home monitoring kits and critical medicines,” the Indian-American CEO of Deloitte said in a LinkedIn post.

“The images from my homeland have pained us all. As the world also watches, my thoughts are for my mother in Haryana and my professional family of over 50,000 Deloitte India colleagues, many of whom have been hurt by the pandemic’s frightening spiral,” he said.

The way to fight it is to respond together against a virus that doesn’t discriminate against anyone, Renjen said adding that he has spent the weekend mobilising resources from the heads of big companies.

As part of Deloitte’s initial contribution 1,000 oxygen concentrators will be shipped out to India later on Monday. According to Deloitte, several US multinationals are now engaged and many CEOs participated in a call on this.

The group of multinationals are focused on several priorities including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders with 10 liters and 45 liters capacity, oxygen generators, the two critical medicines, home monitoring kits and encouraging the US government to ease supply of critical materials for vaccines.

“We are all encouraged by the commitment of the US government. I and my CEO colleagues will spend the coming days pushing for further support from both the government and the private sector. ''I hope that the 1,000 oxygen concentrators provided by Deloitte today and an additional 11,000 being sourced by the end of this week, will help the wider international effort to assist the people of India,” Renjen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Disha Patani terms 'Seeti Maar' song 'personal favourite' from 'Radhe'

Bollywood star Disha Patani recently termed that the peppy number Seeti Maar from Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is her personal favourite and expressed her excitement for the songs release. Seeti Maar features Salman Khan and Disha as they se...

98 more coronavirus deaths, 6,318 fresh cases in Punjab

Ninety-eight more fatalities, the highest number of deaths in a day this year, pushed the toll to 8,530 in Punjab while 6,318 fresh infections took the total count to 3,45,366, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday.The state had ...

US determined to support India in COVID fight, ensure supply of vaccine raw materials: Biden to Modi

US President Joe Biden on Monday conveyed solidarity with India in its fight against COVID-19 and asserted that his country was determined to support its efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifyi...

UK imposes sanctions on 14 Russians over Magnitsky case

The United Kingdom on Monday sanctioned 14 Russians who it said were complicit in the corruption uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who was arrested and later died in prison after alleging Russian officials were involved a massive tax ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021