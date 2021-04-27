U.S. homeland department will investigate domestic extremism in its ranks - DHS

U.S. homeland department will investigate domestic extremism in its ranks - DHSReuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 01:25 IST
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will initiate an internal review of possible domestic violent extremism within its ranks, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Monday.
