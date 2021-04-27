Left Menu

Mexico president defends Supreme Court chief justice's term extension

The congress, which is controlled by Lopez Obrador's MORENA party, last week voted to prolong the term of Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar by two years until Nov. 30, 2024, after the extension was included in a raft of judicial reforms. The president said the judicial overhaul would ensure that "the judges are not, as now, at the service of the powerful" and that Zaldivar was the right man to see it through.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-04-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 02:49 IST
Mexico president defends Supreme Court chief justice's term extension
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday defended a vote by Mexico's congress to extend the term of the Supreme Court chief justice, saying the judge needed more time to oversee reform of a compromised judiciary. The congress, which is controlled by Lopez Obrador's MORENA party, last week voted to prolong the term of Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar by two years until Nov. 30, 2024, after the extension was included in a raft of judicial reforms.

The president said the judicial overhaul would ensure that "the judges are not, as now, at the service of the powerful" and that Zaldivar was the right man to see it through. "We consider that Justice Arturo Zaldivar is a person of integrity who could carry out this reform in two years," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

"It is not a re-election," he added. Critics of the government say Zaldivar is supportive of Lopez Obrador and worry that the step could set a precedent for extending the terms of other officials. The constitution stipulates the head of the court serves for four years only.

Lopez Obrador has repeatedly criticized judges who have delayed or frustrated some of his signature legislative initiatives, including measures to strengthen Mexico's state-run energy companies at the expense of private investors. The president argued that while some judges were honest in Mexico, "the majority" were in hock to powerful interests.

Zaldivar, who has sought to keep his distance from the term extension proposal without rejecting it outright, has suggested that the other members of the Supreme Court will have the final say. Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said he has no intention of seeking to extend his own term, which concludes in late 2024. Presidents can only serve a single six-year term in Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela keen on J&J vaccine but seeks details on side effects, official says

Venezuela is interested in acquiring the Johnson Johnson coronavirus vaccine for its inoculation campaign, parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday, adding that authorities want to know more about its side effects. The COVAX global ...

Tesla edges past Wall Street revenue target, boosted by regulatory credits, China demand

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and robust demand from China. Sales of regulatory permits were high...

U.S. Homeland Security to investigate domestic extremism in its ranks

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will investigate the potential threat of domestic violent extremism within its own ranks, the department said on Monday. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did not say what prompted the internal review...

UPDATE 3-Tesla edges past Wall Street revenue target, boosted by regulatory credits, China demand

Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by record deliveries, robust demand from China and environmental credit sales.Tesla posted record deliveries in the first quarter despite a globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021