Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UK PM Johnson denies saying 'let the bodies pile high'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday denied a newspaper report that he had said he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third COVID-19 lockdown. Johnson is facing a stream of allegations in newspapers - all of them denied - about everything from his muddled initial handling of the COVID-19 crisis to questions over who financed the redecoration of his official apartment.

Carbon emissions are more than countries are reporting: study

Scientists said on Monday they have detected a large gap, equal to about what the United States emits annually, between the amount of climate-warming emissions that countries report and the amount that independent models say reaches the atmosphere. The gap of about 5.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year arises not because any country is doing anything wrong. Rather, it is due to differences between scientific methods used in national inventories that countries report under the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change and methods used by international models.

India sends army to help hospitals hit by COVID-19 as countries promise aid

India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections, as nations including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain an emergency overwhelming the country's hospitals. The situation in the world's second most populous country is "beyond heartbreaking", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding that WHO is sending extra staff and supplies including oxygen concentrator devices.

Three foreigners among missing after Burkina Faso ambush, say security sources

Four people including three foreigners are missing after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday, four local security sources said. The attackers struck during the day on a road leading to the vast forested reserve of Pama. Those missing include a member of the Burkinabe armed forces, two Spanish citizens and an Irish national who worked for conservation organisations, two of the sources said.

EU sues AstraZeneca over breach of COVID-19 vaccine supply contract

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca said in response that the legal action by the EU was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court.

Obama calls Myanmar violence 'heartbreaking,' says there should be costs to generals

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who championed engagement with Myanmar's military while in office to promote democratic change, said on Monday he was "appalled by heartbreaking violence" it had used against civilians after retaking power in a coup. In a rare statement, Obama said he supported efforts by the Biden administration and like-minded countries to impose costs on Myanmar's generals.

Erdogan urges Biden to reverse 'wrong step' on Armenian declaration

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged U.S. President Joe Biden to swiftly reverse his declaration that 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, an action he said was upsetting and diminished bilateral ties. Biden's historic declaration on Saturday infuriated its NATO ally Turkey, which has said the announcement had opened a "deep wound" in relations already strained over a host of issues.

U.S. VP Harris promises Guatemala's Giammattei more aid, humane approach to tackling migration

Vice President Kamala Harris, after meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, said the United States wants to increase aid to the region and manage migration in a secure and humane way as she looks for ways to defuse a migrant crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico. President Joe Biden, who has moved away from predecessor Donald Trump's hard-line immigration approach, gave Harris the job of leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries - Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala - to stop migrants from crossing into the United States.

French citizens, imams and police pay tribute to slain police worker

Hundreds of people including Muslim imams paid tribute on Monday to a female French police official stabbed to death last week by a French resident of Tunisian origin who shouted "Allahu Akbar" , or "God is greatest". The police administrative worker, a mother of two, was stabbed in the throat on Friday at the entrance of the police station where she worked in the town of Rambouillet, west of Paris. Her attacker was shot dead by police.

Enraged relatives say neglect caused deadly Baghdad hospital fire

Fire extinguishers didn't work. Outdated medical equipment was being used. The fire alarm system in the hospital was broken. These are the accusations being levelled by witnesses, medical staff, emergency response teams and those who lost loved ones in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad on Saturday that killed more than 80 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)