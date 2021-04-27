People News Roundup: Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial -lawyer

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:29 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail because her "horrific" jail conditions make it impossible to prepare for trial on charges she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her lawyer told a U.S. appeals court on Monday. The lawyer David Markus said it's unfair to force Maxwell to review millions of pages of materials from behind bars, with guards waking her with flashlights every 15 minutes on a misplaced concern she might, like Epstein, commit suicide.

